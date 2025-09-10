India: Physiotherapists are not medical doctors, cannot use ‘Dr’ prefix

“lt is pertinent to mention that the Ethics Committee of the Council (Paramedical and Physiotherapy Central Council Bill, 2007) had earlier decided that the title ‘Doctor’ (Dr) may only be used by registered medical practitioners of Modern Medicine, Ayurveda, Homoeopathy, and Unani. No other category of medical professionals, including nursing and paramedical staff, is permitted to use this title,” the DGHS said.