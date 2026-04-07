India nuclear breakthrough as fast breeder reactor hits criticality: Why does it matter

The milestone is particularly significant because India has limited uranium resources but one of the world’s largest deposits of thorium — a potential long-term fuel that could power the country for centuries if successfully harnessed, according to Indian media reports.

At the centre of that strategy is the PFBR, a reactor designed not just to generate electricity but to produce more nuclear fuel than it consumes — a capability that sets it apart from conventional reactors and underpins India’s ambition to build a self-sustaining nuclear fuel cycle.

The project has been years in the making. Construction began in 2004 and has faced multiple technical and regulatory delays before reaching this stage, reflecting the complexity of developing advanced nuclear technology indigenously.

In simple terms, each atom that splits releases neutrons — and exactly enough of those neutrons go on to split other atoms, keeping the reaction steady.

A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.