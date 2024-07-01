Pune: Three people, including two minors, lost their lives while two are still missing after drowning in a waterfall near Bhushi Dam in Lonavala on Sunday.

The incident occurred at the backside of Bhushi Dam under a waterfall in Pune's Lonavala area around 12:30pm on Sunday. The deceased have been identified as Shahista Ansari (36), Amima Ansari (13), and Umera Ansari (8). The missing individuals are Adnan Ansari (4) and Maria Sayyad (9), all from the Sayyad Nagar area of Pune City.

In a joint effort by Lonavala Police and emergency services, a rescue operation is underway to find the missing children. The family was on a day out when the tragedy struck, turning their picnic into a nightmare.

According to Superintendent of Pune Rural Police, Pankaj Deshmukh, "A woman and four children drowned in a waterfall near Bhushi Dam in Lonavala. Three bodies have been recovered at the end of search and rescue operations today; all five people are from one family."

SP Deshmukh further added, "The victims have been identified as Shahista Ansari (36), Amima Ansari (13), and Umera Ansari (8), whose bodies have been recovered, and Adnan Ansari (4) and Maria Sayyad (9), who are still missing. The family was enjoying a day out when tragedy struck, with some members getting too close to the waterfall and being swept away by the strong currents."