Thursday, July 2, was not the first time Suraj, a man in Delhi, had come home drunk and late, against his mother’s approval. This time when she scolded him, he allegedly picked up his pistol and shot her in the eye.
The 26-year-old man allegedly shot and killed his mother in north Delhi's Bawana area in the early morning hours of Friday, July 3.
Suraj had come home late on Thursday night, the police said, adding that they received information on Friday that a 60-year-old woman had been taken to the hospital with a gunshot injury.
"The woman was brought to the hospital with a bullet injury in her left eye and was declared 'brought dead' by the hospital," a local police official was quoted as saying.
"During investigation, it was found that the woman's son Suraj, who works as a driver, shot her in a drunken state after she scolded him for consuming alcohol regularly and coming home late in the night," a police personnel added.
The accused reportedly used a country-made pistol to shoot his mother.
Suraj has been arrested and the weapon has been recovered by the police.
Further investigation is being carried out.