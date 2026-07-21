India approves its first dengue vaccine

Qdenga is designed to protect against all four known dengue virus serotypes and is administered as two 0.5 ml injections given three months apart. The vaccine is produced using recombinant DNA technology and is supplied as a freeze-dried powder for reconstitution before being administered as a subcutaneous injection.

New Delhi: India has approved its first vaccine to prevent dengue, clearing Japanese pharmaceutical company Takeda’s Qdenga for use in people aged between four and 60 years as the country seeks to strengthen its response to one of the world’s fastest-growing mosquito-borne diseases.

The health ministry said the approval was supported by extensive clinical data from studies conducted in more than eight countries, including Brazil, Thailand and Sri Lanka, as well as a pivotal Phase III clinical trial carried out in India involving participants aged four to 60 years.

India could soon have a domestically developed dengue vaccine as well. Panacea Biotec’s vaccine candidate, DengiAll, has entered the final phase of clinical trials and, if approved, is expected to become one of the world’s first single-dose dengue vaccines.

Alex Abraham Senior Associate Editor

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