New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of heatwave to severe heatwave conditions in many parts of Uttar Pradesh and some parts of Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi as the country continues to grapple with extreme heat.

The IMD also noted that isolated places in the Jammu division, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Rajasthan, Bihar, and Jharkhand are likely to experience heatwave conditions.

"Heatwave to severe heatwave conditions are expected in many parts of Uttar Pradesh and some parts of Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi on June 18, 2024. Isolated places in the Jammu division, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Rajasthan, Bihar, and Jharkhand will also experience heatwave conditions," the IMD announced in a post on X.

This morning, the temperature in the national capital was recorded at 34.8 degrees Celsius at 8:30 am. On Monday, Ayanagar in Delhi reported a maximum temperature of 46.4 degrees Celsius.

The IMD has issued a red alert for Delhi and its bordering states due to prevailing heatwave conditions. Severe heatwave conditions are expected to continue in Delhi, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh until June 19.

"A western disturbance is expected over Bihar and Jharkhand from June 18 or 19. South-westerly winds from the Arabian Sea may bring some moisture and relief to Punjab and Haryana from June 18 or 19," IMD scientist Soma Sen told ANI.

Himachal Pradesh, usually known for its cooler climate, is also experiencing intense heat. The IMD has issued an orange alert for some parts of the state. An orange alert signifies the expectation of severe heatwaves, while a yellow alert indicates a less severe warning.

"There have been heatwave conditions in parts of Himachal Pradesh over the past few days, which are expected to continue for the next two days. Severe heatwaves have been reported in Una, Hamirpur, Bilaspur, and Sirmaur. A yellow alert has been issued, and in some places, an orange alert has been issued," said Hemraj Verma, an IMD scientist in Himachal Pradesh.

The intense heat in the hills is causing concern among tourists seeking respite in the mountains. Shimla recorded its highest temperature of the season, 30.6 degrees Celsius, on June 13.

Significant heatwave conditions are also being experienced in West Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Jharkhand, Haryana, and northeast Madhya Pradesh.

Meanwhile, the IMD has forecasted extremely heavy rainfall over Northeast India in the coming days.

"Extremely heavy rainfall (above 20 cm) is expected in Northeast India, particularly in Meghalaya, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, and Manipur, over the next 3-5 days. Heatwave conditions will continue in North India," an IMD scientist stated.