Haldi was today, cremation instead: Dad grieves as Bengaluru bride-to-be dies delivering last wedding invite

Auto driver's techie daughter, cousin killed days before wedding in truck crash
Bengaluru: The house was filled with wedding preparations, and a father was eagerly waiting to celebrate his only daughter’s haldi ceremony. Instead, he found himself standing outside a hospital mortuary, preparing for her cremation.
“My daughter was supposed to celebrate her haldi ceremony today. Instead, I am preparing to cremate her,” Nanjundappa said, breaking down as he struggled to describe the tragedy that shattered his family.
His daughter Sindhushree, a software professional preparing to get married on November 16, was killed along with her 19-year-old cousin Vidya when a truck struck their scooter in Bengaluru on Wednesday.
The two women were returning after delivering what was supposed to be the last wedding invitation.
According to reports by IANS and The Times of India, Sindhushree had borrowed a neighbour’s scooter to deliver a wedding invitation to a relative. Her cousin Vidya, a student, accompanied her.
Around 3.30pm, a Rajasthan-registered truck travelling towards Mysuru allegedly hit their two-wheeler from behind near Deepanjalinagar Metro station on Mysuru Road.
The impact threw both women onto the road, where they came under the truck’s wheels. Both died at the scene.
The truck driver fled, abandoning the vehicle, police said.
For Nanjundappa, an autorickshaw driver, Thursday was supposed to mark the beginning of celebrations for his only daughter’s wedding.
The traditional Arashina Shastra, or haldi ceremony, and Bale Shastra rituals had been scheduled for the day.
The wedding reception was planned for Sunday, November 15, followed by the marriage ceremony in Nagamangala taluk of Mandya district on November 16.
Instead, the family gathered at Victoria Hospital mortuary to receive the bodies of two young women.
“My daughter was a software professional, while I earn my living by driving an autorickshaw,” Nanjundappa told IANS.
He recalled how Sindhushree had left home saying she had just one wedding invitation left to deliver.
“I had bought everything for the wedding, and the entire house is filled with marriage-related items. Everything is finished now,” he said.
The grieving father said Vidya was his sister’s daughter. His sister had two children, but Sindhushree was his only child.
What should have been a home filled with wedding guests, music and celebrations had become a place of mourning.
Relatives expressed anger over the accident and questioned why heavy goods vehicles were allowed to travel through the area.
They alleged that restrictions on truck movement might have prevented the tragedy.
“Who is responsible for this? The parents had only one child. What will they do now?” a family member asked, according to IANS.
Police have seized the truck and registered a case based on a complaint filed by Sindhushree’s father.
Investigators are examining CCTV footage from the surrounding area and collecting expert reports to establish the circumstances of the collision.
The driver remained at large at the time of reporting.
For Nanjundappa, however, the investigation cannot change the devastating reality.
The wedding clothes, invitations and arrangements remain at home, but the daughter for whom they were prepared will never return.