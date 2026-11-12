Haldi was today, cremation instead: Dad grieves as Bengaluru bride-to-be dies delivering last wedding invite

Bengaluru: The house was filled with wedding preparations, and a father was eagerly waiting to celebrate his only daughter’s haldi ceremony. Instead, he found himself standing outside a hospital mortuary, preparing for her cremation.

“My daughter was supposed to celebrate her haldi ceremony today. Instead, I am preparing to cremate her,” Nanjundappa said, breaking down as he struggled to describe the tragedy that shattered his family.

“Who is responsible for this? The parents had only one child. What will they do now?” a family member asked, according to IANS.

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