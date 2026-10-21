‘I lost my world’: Indian dad mourns daughter, 5, killed by wife in US

Dubai: An Indian-origin Uber driver in New York is struggling to raise $18,000 to bury his five-year-old daughter after the child’s mother allegedly told police she had killed her, in a tragedy that has left the family devastated, NDTV reported.

“Right now, I am facing expenses I cannot cover on my own,” he wrote, explaining that he was trying to continue working as an Uber driver using a rental vehicle while coping with his daughter’s death.

“I never would have thought she would have done something like this,” he said, describing her as a previously attentive and protective mother.

His statements about her health have not been independently confirmed, and no medical diagnosis or connection to the alleged crime has been established.

His fundraising appeal seeks $18,000 to cover funeral expenses and ease the financial burden during what he described as one of the hardest moments of his life.

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