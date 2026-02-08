Forensic lab fire in Telangana: Was crucial evidence lost?

Dubai: Telangana Police have launched an investigation into a fire that broke out at the state’s Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) in Hyderabad, even as senior officials firmly denied claims that crucial evidence linked to high-profile cases was destroyed in the incident.

The fire erupted at the FSL building in Lakdikapul, near Nampally around 10:08am on Saturday and was brought under control by 1:30pm after nearly three hours of firefighting. Fire officials said the blaze originated at an MCB switchboard in a computer room on the first floor, possibly due to a short circuit.

According to fire officials, the blaze affected the computer forensic lab, seized-property storage area, library, training hall and HRD room on the first floor. More than 40 computers and electronic equipment were damaged, though the full extent of losses is still being assessed.

An office assistant who first noticed the fire raised the alarm and attempted to douse the flames using a fire extinguisher, sustaining minor injuries. No other staff were inside the building at the time.

Fire Services Director General Vikram Singh said the FSL is an old G+2 structure and that despite the presence of fire extinguishers, heavy smoke and rapid spread made containment difficult. Officials confirmed that the second floor of the building was not affected.

FSL Director Shikha Goel dismissed allegations circulating on social media and in political circles, calling them “wild and preposterous”. She said a formal complaint had been lodged with local police and investigations were underway to determine the exact cause of the fire.

She clarified that evidence relating to major cases had already been submitted to the courts and was not present at the FSL at the time of the fire.

Referring to a 2015 Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) case, Goel said the FSL had received 16 material objects, all of which were examined and returned to the ACB court in 2015 itself. “No material relating to this case was available in the FSL on Saturday,” she said.

On the phone-tapping case, she said the FSL had received 136 material objects between March 2024 and January 2026, of which all but seven had already been examined and reports submitted. The remaining items, she said, were safely retrieved and are under examination.

Despite official assurances, the fire has triggered sharp political reactions. The opposition Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and the BJP raised suspicions that the blaze may have been used to destroy digital evidence in sensitive cases.

BRS working president K T Rama Rao suggested that material linked to the 2015 ‘note-for-vote’ case and the phone-tapping case could have been affected, alleging a possible “cover-up”. Another BRS leader questioned the timing of the fire and demanded transparency.

