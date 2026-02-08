GOLD/FOREX
Forensic lab fire in Telangana: Was crucial evidence lost?

Authorities deny loss of evidence as Opposition raises questions and a probe begins.

Stephen N R, Senior Associate Editor
Telangana Forensic Lab denies loss of evidence in key cases.
Dubai: Telangana Police have launched an investigation into a fire that broke out at the state’s Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) in Hyderabad, even as senior officials firmly denied claims that crucial evidence linked to high-profile cases was destroyed in the incident.

The fire erupted at the FSL building in Lakdikapul, near Nampally around 10:08am on Saturday and was brought under control by 1:30pm after nearly three hours of firefighting. Fire officials said the blaze originated at an MCB switchboard in a computer room on the first floor, possibly due to a short circuit.

While authorities acknowledged damage to infrastructure and equipment, they said most case property and forensic material remained intact.

Damage reported, probe underway

According to fire officials, the blaze affected the computer forensic lab, seized-property storage area, library, training hall and HRD room on the first floor. More than 40 computers and electronic equipment were damaged, though the full extent of losses is still being assessed.

Fire accidents

  • Telangana has witnessed several deadly fire incidents over the years, raising concerns over safety norms, enforcement and emergency response:

  • Secunderabad fire (2023): A massive fire at a commercial-cum-residential building killed at least 17 people, including children. The blaze was suspected to have started due to an electrical short circuit.

  • Basheerbagh fire (2022): Several shops were gutted in a fire at a commercial complex in central Hyderabad, triggering questions over fire clearances.

  • Nampally fire (2022): A major fire broke out at a godown and nearby structures, with thick smoke engulfing the area; no casualties were reported.

  • Hyderabad hospital fire (2020): A fire at a private hospital left multiple patients injured and forced emergency evacuation.

  • Sangareddy pharma plant blast (2019):A fire and explosion at a pharmaceutical unit killed workers and highlighted industrial safety lapses.

  • Telangana Forensic Science Laboratory (2026): A fire damaged parts of the FSL building in Hyderabad. Authorities denied loss of crucial evidence and ordered a probe.

An office assistant who first noticed the fire raised the alarm and attempted to douse the flames using a fire extinguisher, sustaining minor injuries. No other staff were inside the building at the time.

Six fire tenders, a fire-fighting robot, and teams from the police, Fire Department, HYDRAA and Disaster Response Force were deployed to control the blaze.

Fire Services Director General Vikram Singh said the FSL is an old G+2 structure and that despite the presence of fire extinguishers, heavy smoke and rapid spread made containment difficult. Officials confirmed that the second floor of the building was not affected.

FSL denies loss of key evidence

FSL Director Shikha Goel dismissed allegations circulating on social media and in political circles, calling them “wild and preposterous”. She said a formal complaint had been lodged with local police and investigations were underway to determine the exact cause of the fire.

She clarified that evidence relating to major cases had already been submitted to the courts and was not present at the FSL at the time of the fire.

Referring to a 2015 Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) case, Goel said the FSL had received 16 material objects, all of which were examined and returned to the ACB court in 2015 itself. “No material relating to this case was available in the FSL on Saturday,” she said.

On the phone-tapping case, she said the FSL had received 136 material objects between March 2024 and January 2026, of which all but seven had already been examined and reports submitted. The remaining items, she said, were safely retrieved and are under examination.

She added that the FSL has systems in place to restore data and securely maintain forensic material.

Opposition alleges foul play

Despite official assurances, the fire has triggered sharp political reactions. The opposition Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and the BJP raised suspicions that the blaze may have been used to destroy digital evidence in sensitive cases.

BRS working president K T Rama Rao suggested that material linked to the 2015 ‘note-for-vote’ case and the phone-tapping case could have been affected, alleging a possible “cover-up”. Another BRS leader questioned the timing of the fire and demanded transparency.

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy said the incident raised serious questions and accused the state government of failing to issue a clear and convincing explanation, thereby fuelling doubts.

Government response

Officials reiterated that most forensic material was intact and said a detailed damage assessment was underway. Further information will be made public after technical evaluation of affected systems and equipment.

The investigation will focus on fire safety compliance, electrical systems and operational protocols at the laboratory.

The Telangana government has not indicated any disruption to ongoing forensic work, with authorities maintaining that court proceedings and evidence chains remain unaffected.

