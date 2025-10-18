“As soon as the incident was noticed, railway authorities swung into action and shifted passengers immediately to other coaches. The fire was extinguished quickly, and there were no casualties,” the Railways said in a statement.

Railway officials said smoke was detected around 7.30am, prompting staff to immediately alert authorities and move passengers to adjoining coaches. Fire tenders were rushed to the spot, and the blaze was brought under control before it could spread further.

A major mishap was averted on Saturday morning after a fire broke out in one of the AC coaches of the Amritsar–Saharsa Express (12204) at Sirhind station in Punjab. Thanks to the swift action of railway staff, all passengers were safely evacuated, and no injuries were reported.

Officials said the cause of the fire is yet to be determined. An investigation has been launched to find out what triggered the incident.

The affected coach was detached for inspection, and the train resumed its journey towards Saharsa in Bihar after safety checks.

Balaram Menon Senior Web Editor

Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, entertainment, and viral content, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.