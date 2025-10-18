GOLD/FOREX
Fire in Amritsar–Saharsa Express train quickly contained, no injuries reported

Railway staff act fast to evacuate passengers and prevent a major tragedy at Sirhind

Last updated:
Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor
1 MIN READ
A major mishap was averted on Saturday morning after a fire broke out in one of the AC coaches of the Amritsar–Saharsa Express (12204) at Sirhind station in Punjab. Thanks to the swift action of railway staff, all passengers were safely evacuated, and no injuries were reported.

Railway officials said smoke was detected around 7.30am, prompting staff to immediately alert authorities and move passengers to adjoining coaches. Fire tenders were rushed to the spot, and the blaze was brought under control before it could spread further.

“As soon as the incident was noticed, railway authorities swung into action and shifted passengers immediately to other coaches. The fire was extinguished quickly, and there were no casualties,” the Railways said in a statement.

The affected coach was detached for inspection, and the train resumed its journey towards Saharsa in Bihar after safety checks.

Officials said the cause of the fire is yet to be determined. An investigation has been launched to find out what triggered the incident.

