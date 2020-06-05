Mumbai cop drives an ambulance free of cost after duty hours. Image Credit: Twitter

Every day, after a full day of police duty in Mumbai, India, amidst the COVID-19 crisis, Tejesh Sonawane, drives an ambulance to offer rides to patients to nearby hospitals completely free of cost. Social media users are calling the official a "hero".

A June 4 video shared on Twitter by Mumbai Police, @MumbaiPolice showed how the cop started the initiative. The caption read: “The ‘omni’-present COVID Warrior! Healthcare workers come in all get-ups. Some wear aprons; while others, Khaki - just like PC [police constable] Tejesh Sonawane from Cuffe Parade Police Station.”

The clip stated that constable Sonawane borrowed a car from his friend, which he turned into an ambulance. Now, he drives the "omni-ambulance" to ferry the needy to medical aid at nearby hospitals, free of cost.

The clip shows Sonawane wearing a plastic vest and facemask as protection against COVID-19 and states that he has helped nine patients so far.

Since being shared, the video has gathered over 14,000 views. Tweeps have appreciated the cop’s effort and sent their “salute” to him for helping the locals.

Twitter user @Mohamma09761021 wrote: “Salute to you sir. Real hero. Respect you from the bottom of my heart…”

Also many, like tweep @parikh_riddhi, lauded Mumbai Police for their dedication: “Grateful for all that you do @MumbaiPolice”