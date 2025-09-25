GOLD/FOREX
CBI probes climate activist Sonam Wangchuk’s Ladakh institute over alleged foreign funding violations

Inquiry into Wangchuk’s institute follows MHA complaint as Ladakh protests intensify

Last updated:
Stephen N R, Senior Associate Editor
2 MIN READ
The probe comes after the Ladakh administration cancelled a land allotment to HIAL in August, sparking anger among groups campaigning for statehood and constitutional protections for the Union Territory.
Source: NDTV

Dubai: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has launched a preliminary inquiry into alleged violations of the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA) by climate activist Sonam Wangchuk and the Himalayan Institute of Alternatives Ladakh (HIAL), the institution he founded, Indian media reports said.

Officials said the inquiry began nearly two months ago after a complaint from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), and it is still ongoing. The agency is examining the funding patterns of HIAL, they added.

Land allotment controversy and protests

The probe comes after the Ladakh administration cancelled a land allotment to HIAL in August, sparking anger among groups campaigning for statehood and constitutional protections for the Union Territory. Local organisations called the move an attempt to weaken their agitation and target its leadership.

Wangchuk, who has been at the forefront of the campaign for statehood and the extension of the Sixth Schedule to Ladakh, recently ended a hunger strike. His protest, along with those of other activists, had drawn wide support but also triggered accusations from the Centre that his remarks misled the public.

Violence in Leh

On Wednesday, at least four people were killed and more than 80 injured, including 40 police personnel, as clashes broke out between security forces and protesters in Leh, IANS reported.

Curfew was imposed after mobs set ablaze vehicles, torched the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) office, partially gutted the Hill Council building, and attacked security personnel.

Police and paramilitary forces used tear gas and baton charges to control the violence. Authorities later said restrictions were being strictly enforced and the situation had stabilised.

MHA blames hunger strikers

The Ministry of Home Affairs accused Wangchuk and other hunger strikers of inciting violence. In a statement, the MHA said: “The demands on which Mr Wangchuk was on hunger strike are integral to the High Powered Committee’s (HPC) discussions. Despite appeals from many leaders to call off the protest, he continued, making provocative references to Arab Spring-style demonstrations and Gen Z protests in Nepal.”

The ministry added that politically motivated individuals were attempting to derail the ongoing dialogue between the government and Ladakhi groups.

Political fallout

Congress leader and councillor Phuntsog Stanzin Tsepag was charged for allegedly making a provocative speech at the protest venue. Meanwhile, the Congress has opted out of the Leh Apex Body (LAB) coalition after some members insisted the delegation remain non-political ahead of next month’s Hill Council elections.

Former MP Thupstan Chhewang, who had earlier resigned from the LAB, has returned to lead talks with the Centre. The LAB and the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) have long spearheaded demands for statehood, Sixth Schedule safeguards, separate Lok Sabha seats for Leh and Kargil, and employment reservations.

Curfew and cancellations

The unrest forced the cancellation of the final day of the four-day Ladakh Festival on Thursday. Lieutenant Governor Kavinder Gupta, who was scheduled to attend, instead warned of “serious action” against miscreants, while expressing solidarity with the people of Ladakh, calling them “peaceful and law-abiding.”

Reacting on X, BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya accused Congress leaders of openly provoking the violence, citing remarks by councillor Smanla Dorjey Norboo ahead of the clashes.

Stephen N R
Stephen N RSenior Associate Editor
A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.
