Ladakh unrest: How a peaceful region turned into a flashpoint

It is easy to demonise Wangchuk as the face of an “anti-national” movement. Yet the inconvenient fact is that Ladakhis are fighting for what they were promised by the government: inclusion in the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution and full statehood for Ladakh, home to more than 300,000 people. They also want to be included in the list of tribal areas that enjoy constitutional protections. Primarily, they fear unchecked tourism and commercial mining will destroy Ladakh’s fragile ecology and water-deficient landscape. The area is a flashpoint between China and India and also borders Pakistan. Talks between the government and Ladakhi leaders over autonomy have dragged on at a snail’s pace, testing the patience of a very tolerant people.