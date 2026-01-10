Bishop Franco Mulakkal case: Keralite nun speaks out on years of abuse, intimidation and isolation

Sister Ranit recounts stigma and fear following alleged sexual abuse by Bishop Franco
A Keralite nun has opened up about the harrowing ordeal she endured after allegedly being sexually abused by Bishop Franco Mulakkal, recounting eight years of isolation, intimidation, and institutional silence. Speaking to Asianet TV, Sister Ranit described her current life as feeling like her “hands and legs are tied,” with ongoing social ostracism and uncertainty lingering even years after the complaint was filed.
Sister Ranit said that after raising the abuse allegation within the Church, she was immediately isolated. She alleged that three other nuns were forced to leave the congregation due to sustained harassment, including stone-pelting, following the controversy. Those who remained, including herself, now survive by doing tailoring work at the convent, she said, adding that the diocese’s continued silence eventually pushed them to the margins.
She further alleged that Bishop Mulakkal attempted to implicate her family members and fellow nuns in false cases, and that some nuns within the convent actively supported him. Sister Ranit dismissed claims that her complaint was financially motivated, stating she had not received even a single rupee from either the diocese or the bishop.
When asked why she remained silent despite repeated abuse, Sister Ranit said fear was the overriding factor. She explained that nuns are taught that moral purity is paramount, and once society learns it has been violated, expulsion from the congregation is often inevitable.
She recounted knowing several women who were forced to leave under similar circumstances and were later branded as having “run away from the convent,” a stigma that brings lifelong shame to both the individual and her family. It was this fear, she said, that compelled her to suppress the truth for years and continue living within the convent. Sister Ranit added that similar experiences exist in other convents but remain largely unspoken due to social pressure and fear.
Bishop Franco Mulakkal served as head of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Jalandhar from 2013 until his arrest in 2018 on charges of raping a nun, becoming the first Catholic Bishop in India to be arrested in a rape case.
In January 2022, a Kerala district court acquitted him, citing insufficient evidence. Despite the acquittal, supporting nuns continue to seek justice. Following ongoing controversy, Mulakkal was asked by the Vatican to resign, and Pope Francis accepted his resignation in June 2023.
