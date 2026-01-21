Bihar Revenue official arrested for taking bribe in Araria

Revenue employee caught red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs15,000
Patna: The Bihar government's Special Vigilance Unit (SVU) has intensified its campaign against corruption, taking major action in Araria district.
On Tuesday, a revenue employee was caught red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs15,000.
The arrested official has been identified as Imteyaz Alam, posted in the Farhi Panchayat of Narpatganj block.
According to Additional Director General of Police (SVU), Pankaj Kumar Darad, the action was taken following a complaint filed by Kamleshwari Yadav.
The complainant alleged that Alam was demanding Rs15,000 to make online corrections to his name and land area records.
During verification, it was confirmed that the accused had clearly said that the corrections would not be carried out unless the bribe amount was paid.
After verification, a case was registered at the SVU police station.
A special raiding team was constituted under the leadership of Deputy Superintendent of Police Sanjay Kumar Verma, which laid a trap and apprehended the accused while he was accepting the bribe.
A case has been registered against Imteyaz Alam under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 (as amended in 2018), and further legal proceedings are underway.
The arrest has caused a stir in the district's revenue department and other government offices.
In a separate operation, the Patna Vigilance Investigation Bureau on Monday arrested Brijmohan Lal, a clerk posted at the Sub-Divisional Hospital in Aurangabad's Daudnagar district, while he was accepting a bribe of Rs2,000.
The case pertains to the marking of attendance on holidays.
After verification confirmed the demand for a bribe, a vigilance team led by Deputy Superintendent of Police Aditya Raj conducted a successful trap operation and caught the accused red-handed.
According to officials, this is the 10th FIR registered by the Vigilance Bureau in 2026 in a corruption-related cases.
So far this year, the Vigilance Bureau has arrested seven accused red-handed as part of its ongoing crackdown.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox