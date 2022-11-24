New Delhi: Tata-owned Air India (AI) has released grooming guidelines for all its crew members while giving clear instructions about the ‘No More Chalta Hai’ culture.

Air India issued a circular of over 40 pages regarding the revised image and uniform guidelines, which clearly mentions criterions for both male and female crew members.

“For the male crew, black uniform jackets must be worn throughout the flight in all cabins. (During boarding, service and deplaning). Personal tie pins are not allowed. Crew can wear a tie without the tie pin if not issued. Only black calf-length socks without logos are to be worn with the uniform. Men must maintain neat short haircut with side parting (without volume),” Air India circular read.

In addition to this, Air India asked the male crew members to shave daily and apply hair gel mandatorily.

“Use of hair gel is mandatory. Male crew with deep receding hairlines and male balding patches must keep a clean shaved head or bald look. The head must be shaved daily. A crew cut is not permitted. Grey hair is not permitted. Grey hair must be regularly coloured in a natural shade. Fashion colours and henna are not permitted. Rings - only one ring in wedding band design is allowed for men. Only one Sikh Kada with a maximum width of 0.5 cm thickness in gold or silver without any design, logos or stones may be worn. (No bracelets),” the guidelines read.

Air India asked its female crew members to follow the latest uniform guidelines strictly.

According to its latest circular female crew members should follow the following uniform guidelines: “Apron is discontinued and not to be worn. Black blazer with Indo-Western uniform is also discontinued and not to be worn on board. Calf-length stockings (sheer ones and matching the skin tone) are mandatory for flight duties with both a saree and Indo western uniform. The company-issued black cardigan can be worn for boarding and deplaning (during winter months only) and inflight for lull periods on LH and ULH flights throughout the year. Cardigan and waistcoat must never be worn together. Cardigan is not permitted during service.”

It further said that foundation and concealers matching the skin tone are mandatory.

The guidelines also covered the use of eyeshadow, lipstick, and nail paint.

“Earrings- gold and diamond studs only in round shape without any design and ornamentation are permitted. Pearls are not allowed. A small bindi is allowed with a saree only (optional) and must be within 0.5 cm in size. Big-size bindi is not permitted. Two rings with 1 cm of width allowed for the female crew but to be worn one on each hand. 20. Only 1 thin bangle in gold or silver without design and stones may be worn. (No bracelets),” it said.

The airline said that the grey hair must be coloured in a natural shade or using a company hair colour shade card for females. “Blonde hair colour and streaking is strictly not permitted. Hair must be neat and styled according to company hair guidelines. Short open hair must be blow dried or permanent smoothening to be done,” it said.

Air India directed all crew members to implement the above uniform rules immediately but sources in the airline said that it is not applicable as thousands of crew members will take time to follow the latest rules.