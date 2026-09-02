15-year-old girl dies at AIIMS after 13-year heart treatment wait; father seeks answers

Dubai: A 15-year-old girl who had been visiting India’s premier AIIMS hospital since she was two for a complex congenital heart defect has died — leaving her father demanding answers over why corrective surgery recommended years earlier was never performed.

Her death came just two weeks after the newspaper highlighted her family’s claim that she had spent more than 13 years making repeated trips to the hospital, with surgery dates allegedly being fixed and later changed without the procedure taking place.

The case has now focused attention on a crucial period in her treatment: AIIMS says Tanvi was evaluated for surgery in 2013 but the procedure was eventually ruled out in 2018.

The hospital did not respond to TOI’s specific questions about why surgery was not performed following the earlier evaluation and what subsequently led doctors to conclude that it could not be done.

Dr V Devagourou, professor and head of the Department of Cardiothoracic and Vascular Surgery at AIIMS’ CT Centre, said Tanvi had been evaluated for surgery in 2013 but surgery was ruled out in 2018. She was subsequently managed medically.

A doctor earlier told the newspaper that the absence of pulmonary arteries meant Tanvi was no longer a candidate for corrective surgery because an operation could prove fatal if her anatomy was unsuitable.

She was given oxygen but subsequently suffered a hypoxic spell followed by cardiac arrest. Despite attempts to revive her, she was declared dead at 5.06am, he said.

Pariyani has questioned the circumstances surrounding his daughter’s death and called for an investigation. He also made allegations about her treatment during the latest admission that could not be independently established.

A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.