The thieves did not steal other vegetables like cauliflower and cabbage

Onions [Illustrative image only] Image Credit: Supplied

Lucknow : Bizarre though it may sound but a man in Lucknow has been robbed of onions, garlic and tomatoes. The soaring prices of these vegetables apparently have a lot to do with the theft.

The man targeted was Pappu Chaurasia, a vegetable vendor in Manas Enclave in Indira Nagar area here.

On Monday night, Chaurasia wrapped up his business and shut his wayside shop by putting tarpaulin on the vegetables.

When he returned the next morning, he was aghast to see his vegetable strewn around and found that the bags of onions, garlic and tomatoes kept under the wooden planks were missing.

Chaurasia informed his friends and they made inquiries all around.

Finally, on Tuesday night, Chaurasia lodged a formal complaint with the Ghazipur police station.

“I have suffered a loss of about Rs 10-12,000. It is surprising that the thieves did not touch other vegetables like cauliflower and cabbage. Another thing is certain that the thieves were more than one and they had a vehicle to take away the bags of onions, tomatoes and garlic,” he said.

Tomato is presently selling at Rs 70 per kg in Lucknow while onion is priced at Rs 45 per kg. Garlic is selling at Rs 200 per kg.