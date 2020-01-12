Kolkata: A flight between Kolkata and Mumbai and to make an emergency landing on Sunday when a passenger claimed to be carrying explosives.
The Air Asia flight was on its way to Mumbai having just taken off from Kolkata airport when the passenger began to warn fliers of a disastrous time to come. The plane then took a mid-air turn, coordinating with air traffic controllers before landing in Kolkata.
Post landing, the aircraft was secured with the assistance of airport security staff; the individual in question has been detained.