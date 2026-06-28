‘I will return this year’: Sheikh Hasina vows comeback, says Bangladesh democracy under threat

Dubai: Nearly two years after being forced into exile, former Bangladesh prime minister Sheikh Hasina says she is determined to return home this year, insisting her political struggle is about restoring democracy rather than reclaiming power.

In an interview with NDTV, Hasina said she was not intimidated by the death sentence hanging over her or the ban on her Awami League party, arguing that politically motivated legal action would not stop her return.

“My return is tied to the political rights of the people and the restoration of democracy,” she said, adding that she had survived repeated assassination attempts and decades of political turmoil.

She dismissed suggestions that the party’s revival depended on the shortcomings of the current government, saying the Awami League had repeatedly overcome bans and political repression throughout its history.

According to Hasina, assaults on temples and places of worship, intimidation of minority leaders and violence against vulnerable communities represented a betrayal of the ideals on which Bangladesh was founded after the 1971 Liberation War.

Hasina denied reports of secret negotiations with the BNP aimed at lifting the ban on the Awami League, saying constitutional rights and justice could not be secured through backchannel deals.

Reflecting on her exile in India, Hasina said being separated from Bangladesh remained deeply painful despite staying in touch with her family. She said she closely follows developments in the country every day and remains committed to rebuilding democracy.

A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.