How Nazarbayev University bridges Kazakhstan and the Gulf

Research-intensive NU fosters exchanges and collaborations with universities in the Gulf
Historically, the broader Asian region, including the Middle East and Central Asia, was home to some of the world’s earliest and most influential centres of knowledge. The House of Wisdom, under the Abbasid dynasty, was far more than a translation hub for Greek philosophy, science and medicine. It was a global intellectual centre that shaped the trajectory of learning across disciplines.
Figures such as Al Khwarizmi, Al Farabi, Al Biruni, Avicenna, and Omar Khayyam made foundational contributions to mathematics, astronomy, medicine, philosophy, music theory, and more.
In more recent centuries, however, higher education and research have largely been dominated by Western institutions. Exceptions have emerged, particularly in the Gulf over the past two decades, where countries such as the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar have invested heavily in building competitive universities.
Against this backdrop, Nazarbayev University (NU), located in Astana, Kazakhstan stands out. Established with the vision of being a world-class, research-intensive university, NU prioritises addressing both national and regional challenges. Its model emphasises genuine, equal partnerships – collaborations that build capacity, share expertise, and respect the autonomy and academic freedom of all institutions involved.
For NU, Central Asia’s leading English-medium university, it is collaboration that is mutually empowering, internationally recognised, and regionally relevant.
Founded in 2010, NU was established as a world-class, research-intensive institution, providing a global-standard education and fostering a diverse learning environment.
NU’s rapid rise on the global stage reflects its ambitious vision. In the Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings 2026, NU was in the top 23 per cent of universities worldwide. This achievement underscores NU’s position as a leading university — ranked #1 in Central Asia and the Caucasus and #4 within the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), including Russia.
NU is accredited by the International Quality Review (IQR) conducted by the UK’s Quality Assurance Agency for Higher Education (QAA), confirming that the university meets stringent international standards for educational quality.
NU offers more than 70 programmes with a strong emphasis on STEM disciplines, including engineering, computer science, artificial intelligence, natural sciences, medicine, mining, and oil and gas. These programmes are complemented by dynamic offerings in business, public policy, education, social sciences, and the humanities, ensuring a multidisciplinary approach that prepares graduates to address complex global challenges.
Faculty members hail from more than 60 countries, creating a truly international learning environment. NU partners with organisations such as Advance HE in the UK to enhance teaching quality, leadership, and inclusivity. NU President, Professor Waqar Ahmad, who previously served as President of Abu Dhabi University, leads the university, reflecting NU’s commitment to international standards, academic freedom, and research excellence.
NU has cultivated strategic partnerships with universities, research centres, and governmental organisations in the Gulf, strengthening ties between Central Asia and the Middle East.
The university actively participates in the AUA, leveraging this platform to foster research collaborations and academic exchanges with universities across Asia and the Middle East. Within this alliance, NU collaborates with leading institutions such as King Saud University, UAE University, and Qatar University, facilitating joint research projects, faculty exchanges, and collaborative programmes that strengthen ties between Central Asia and the Gulf.
At NU, research and innovation are seen as collective endeavours that thrive within a supportive and inspiring environment. The university has invested not only in cutting-edge laboratories and facilities but also in building a vibrant academic community. Its campus, designed by internationally renowned architects, spans more than 100 hectares in the heart of Astana. Comfortable housing, diverse dining options, and extensive sports and recreation facilities create a welcoming setting for both study and leisure.
Beyond academics, NU offers a rich student life shaped by more than a hundred student clubs and organisations, from debate and robotics societies to art collectives and volunteer groups, all fostering creativity, leadership, and a strong sense of community.
The university is located in Kazakhstan’s capital, Astana, a city known for its modern architecture, vibrant cultural scene, and dynamic student life. Astana is directly connected to several major Gulf cities, including Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Doha, and Riyadh, making it highly accessible for students, researchers, and visiting faculty from the Middle East.
– In association with Nazarbayev University
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox