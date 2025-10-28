How Nazarbayev University bridges Kazakhstan and the Gulf

Historically, the broader Asian region, including the Middle East and Central Asia, was home to some of the world’s earliest and most influential centres of knowledge. The House of Wisdom, under the Abbasid dynasty, was far more than a translation hub for Greek philosophy, science and medicine. It was a global intellectual centre that shaped the trajectory of learning across disciplines.

Figures such as Al Khwarizmi, Al Farabi, Al Biruni, Avicenna, and Omar Khayyam made foundational contributions to mathematics, astronomy, medicine, philosophy, music theory, and more.

In more recent centuries, however, higher education and research have largely been dominated by Western institutions. Exceptions have emerged, particularly in the Gulf over the past two decades, where countries such as the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar have invested heavily in building competitive universities.