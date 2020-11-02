Kabul university Image Credit: Twitter

Kabul: Update:

An hours-long siege on Kabul University claimed by the Islamic State left at least 22 dead and 22 wounded Monday after two gunmen stormed the campus, took several students hostage and battled security forces for hours before the scene was cleared and all hostages were freed.

The attack in Afghanistan's capital began with an explosion at the gates of the university just before 11 a.m. Monday. Thousands of students fled, but a number trapped inside began posting to social media describing seeing classmates gunned down.

"God give patience, my classmates martyred and wounded in front of my eyes, and I am taken hostage," Qaseem Kohestani, a fourth-year student at the university's public policy school, posted to Facebook.

A law student told The Washington Post that dozens of students and some professors were taken hostage in the attack. The student spoke on the condition of anonymity because of security concerns.

Afghan police special forces were dispatched to the scene. Coalition forces from the U.S.-led Resolute Support mission in Afghanistan "provided support" to Afghan security forces during the operation, according to a military official who spoke on the condition of anonymity in line with Pentagon regulations.

After an assault that lasted over five hours, the Interior Ministry declared the campus secured. The ministry said hundreds of students were rescued by Afghan security forces.

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani's office condemned the attack and declared a national day of mourning Tuesday.

The Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attack in a statement released by the group's media arm Monday night. The Taliban denied involvement in a statement released shortly after the attack began.

- WP

As many as 20 people were killed and 40 injured during an attack at the Kabul University on Monday, said sources.

According to the sources quoted by Tolo News, at least 20 people were killed and over 40 more were wounded in the Kabul University attack.

Following the incident, Abdullah Abdullah, head of the High Council for National Reconciliation, said in a tweet, "I strongly condemn today's cowardly terrorist attack on Kabul Uni. Targeting educational institutions is a heinous crime. Students have the right to study in peace and security. I offer my sincere condolences to victims and their families. We will prevail over the forces of darkness."

TOLO News had earlier reported that Afghan and Iranian officials were inaugurating the book exhibition at the university when the explosion and gunfight happened, forcing the students to vacate the area.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Initial report

Gunmen stormed Kabul university Monday ahead of the opening of an Iranian book fair, firing shots and sending students fleeing, Afghan officials and witnesses said.

"The enemies of Afghanistan, the enemies of education... have entered Kabul University," Tariq Arian, a spokesman for the ministry of interior, told reporters.

"The security forces are in the area trying to control the situation. They are advancing carefully to prevent any harm to the students."

The Taliban said they were not involved, but in recent years several education centres have been attacked by extremist groups such as Daesh.

Hamid Obaidi, a spokesman for the ministry of higher education, told AFP that gunfire erupted when government officials were expected to arrive for the opening of the fair.

He said students were being evacuated.

Masooma Jafari, deputy spokeswoman for the health ministry, told AFP four people had been taken to hospital but casualties could increase.

Students spoke of chaos and confusion as gunfire erupted.

"We were studying inside our classrooms when suddenly we heard a burst of gunfire inside the university," said student Fraidoon Ahmadi, 23.

"Some university students have fled... it is chaotic and students are terrified," he added.

Last week at least 24 people, mostly students, were killed in a suicide attack on an educational centre in western Kabul district that was claimed by Daesh.

In 2018 a suicide bomber killed dozens of people, many of them teenagers, in front of Kabul University in an attack also claimed by Daesh.