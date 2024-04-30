Kabul: A gunman stormed a mosque in western Afghanistan and killed six people, a government spokesman said Tuesday.

Interior ministry spokesman Abdul Mateen Qani said that on Monday around 9:00 pm (1630 GMT) "an unknown armed person shot at civilian worshippers in a mosque" in Herat province's Guzara district.

"Six civilians were martyred and one civilian was injured," he wrote on social media platform X early Tuesday morning.