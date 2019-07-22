Campaign against corruption will be relentless, says chief executive

MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte said he was “grossly disappointed” by a possible multi-million-peso racket involving ghost medical claims reimbursed by state insurer PhilHealth.

“Huge amount of medical funds were released to cover padded medical claims and imaginary treatment of patients. I am grossly disappointed,” Duterte said in his fourth State of the Nation Address (Sona) on Monday before the joint session of the Senate and House of Representatives.

Whistleblowers had recently reported ghost dialysis claims filed by fake or dead patients that were paid for the Philippine Health Insurance Corp. The agency reportedly lost billions of pesos due to this scam.

8888 anti-corruption hotline in the Philippines

Duterte was referring to the ghost dialysis claims and fictitious patients of the Philippine Health Insurance Corp. The agency billions of pesos due to this scam.

Reporting corruption: Complaint centre

Duterte assured the public that his fight against corruption will be relentless, urging Filipinos to report corruption to the government’s 8888 hotline.

"Malacañang is open 24 hours basta corruption,” Duterte said in his fourth state of the Nation Adddress (Sona) at the Batasang Pambansa on Monday. The chief executive, however, urged the public to report only the truth.

“Huwag naman yung hindi totoo, yung makasakit ka ng tao,” he said. ("Don't report falsehood, you will hurt people.")