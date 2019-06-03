Retired bureaucrat told investigators he had feared his reclusive son might harm others

Hideaki Kumazawa, a murder suspect and former top bureaucrat of the farm ministry, is excorted by police officers as he leaves at Nerima police station in Tokyo, Japan June 3, 2019, Image Credit: Reuters

Tokyo: A former top Japanese government official has been arrested in his son's killing and media reports say the retired bureaucrat told investigators he had feared his reclusive son might harm others.

Tokyo police said Monday that Hideaki Kumazawa, 76, a retired agricultural vice minister, was arrested Saturday for allegedly stabbing his 44-year-old son Eiichiro to death at home. Police sent Kumazawa to prosecutors Monday, seeking his indictment.