Sydney: The first of two brothers charged with plotting to bring down a flight from Sydney to Abu Dhabi with a crude bomb concealed in a meat grinder was found guilty on Wednesday.

Australian-Lebanese brothers Khaled and Mahmoud Khayat were charged in July 2017 with planning to bring down an Etihad Airways passenger jet in a plot police alleged was under the instructions of Daesh.

The improvised device, using "high military-grade explosive", was due to be smuggled onto a July 15 service from Sydney, but the attempt was aborted before they reached security.

Police claimed that communications with Daesh began in April 2017, with the group sending the men components and propellants through international cargo from Turkey.

Khaled's sentencing is due July 25, while the jury is still deliberating a verdict for his brother.