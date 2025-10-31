Inhalers popular with tourists for easing nasal congestion, dizziness, and motion sickness
A popular brand of Thai herbal inhalers has been recalled after the Thai Food and Drug Administration (FDA) found microbial contamination in one batch, failing safety standards. The recall affects Hong Thai Herbal’s “Formula 2” inhalers, specifically Lot 000332, produced in December 2024.
Tests revealed abnormalities in the counts of total microbial, yeast, mould, and spore-forming bacteria. The company emphasised that the issue is limited to this single batch, and all other Hong Thai products are deemed safe for use.
Founder Teerapong Rabueathum clarified that media reports suggesting a complete manufacturing halt were inaccurate. The company has begun retrieving the affected batch, though only a portion could be collected due to the products’ age.
The official destruction of the recalled inhalers is scheduled for November 4, 2025, in coordination with the FDA, followed by a public briefing.
The FDA’s investigation was prompted by online reports of fungal contamination in herbal inhalers, leading to widespread testing of multiple brands.
The FDA found that Hong Thai Herbal Inhaler Formula 2 (Lot 000332) exceeded legal limits for total aerobic microbial count, yeast and mould, and contained the bacterium Clostridium perfringens. A second product, Chama Herbs (Lot NF2522503001), also showed unsafe microbial levels.
According to media reports, Dr. Sarawut Boonsuk, director-general of the Department of Medical Sciences, warned that these soil-borne bacteria could harm people with weakened immunity if inhaled.
Hong Thai Herbal has pledged to strengthen production processes, including UV sterilization and enhanced hygiene standards. Safety testing will also be expanded for all future products.
Refunds and replacements: Customers and distributors with products from the affected batch (Lot 000332) are eligible for full refunds or replacements.
In an official statement, the company expressed sincere apologies to distributors and consumers, reaffirming its commitment to quality and cooperation with the FDA.
The FDA has ordered producers to identify and correct sources of contamination before resuming production. Lot 000332, produced on December 9, 2024, totaling 200,000 units, will be destroyed.
The agency has suspended the company’s manufacturing operations and may pursue legal action, according to The Nation Thailand.
These inhalers are widely used in Thai households and by tourists for relief from nasal congestion, dizziness, and motion sickness. They contain a blend of essential oils, camphor, and eucalyptus oil.
The products gained international recognition after being used by celebrities, including BLACKPINK’s Lisa, Chris Hemsworth, and Central Cee.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox