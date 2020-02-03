The video and its authenticity have not been verified yet

The video shows an elderly couple holding hands; both are in standard hospital beds Image Credit: Screengrab/incoming_memes

Dubai: A video of two elderly people went viral amid the recent coronavirus outbreak in China. Posted by a Twitter user, the caption claims that the couple, who are reportedly in their 80s, are coronavirus patients.

The caption said: "What does a couple mean? Two elderly patients of #coronavirus #CoronarivusOutbreak in their 80s said goodbye in ICU, this could be the last time to meet and greet."

As the video of the old couple went viral, social media was abuzz with reactions.

A user wrote, "So terrible seeing these old people suffer. Situation seems completely out of control. Thanks for sharing."

Another wrote, "Loyalty to the beloved ... what a sad video ... but it's says a lot about the splendor of that love that does not end until the end of life..."

A post read, "I'm heartbroken. But who is filming and how can they when it looks like the woman is in obvious distress and the man is looking for help."

A user on the platform remarked, "The images of human suffering are unimaginable."