Once casino rulers in Laukkaing, the family’s scam empire collapsed under Beijing
Dubai: A Chinese court has sentenced 11 people to death for their role in a sprawling family-run crime syndicate that turned a sleepy border town in Myanmar into a hub for online scams, gambling, drugs, and human trafficking.
The verdict against the Ming family, once one of the most powerful clans in northern Myanmar’s Shan State, highlights Beijing’s growing resolve to crush the transnational “scamdemic” industry that has trapped tens of thousands of workers across Southeast Asia and defrauded victims worldwide.
11 sentenced to death: The Wenzhou Intermediate People’s Court condemned to death Ming Guoping, Ming Zhenzhen, Zhou Weichang, and eight others.
Other punishments: Five more received suspended death sentences (usually commuted to life in prison), 11 were jailed for life, and the remaining defendants were handed prison terms ranging from five to 24 years.
Total convicted: 39 Ming family members were sentenced on Monday.
According to court findings:
Since 2015, the Ming syndicate and allied groups ran illegal casinos, online scams, drug trafficking, and prostitution.
Their operations generated more than 10 billion yuan ($1.4 billion).
Workers recruited — many through false job offers — were trafficked and imprisoned in scam compounds.
At least 10 workers were killed while trying to escape, and others were beaten or tortured.
One notorious site, Crouching Tiger Villa, became a symbol of cruelty where enslaved workers were forced to run “romance-investment scams” targeting global victims.
The Mings were among four powerful clans in Laukkaing, a Chinese-speaking enclave along the Myanmar-China border.
Originally fuelled by gambling demand from China, the town’s casinos evolved into fronts for money laundering and cyber scams.
At their peak, Ming-run compounds held 10,000 workers, most of them Chinese nationals trapped in forced labour.
In 2023, after Beijing issued arrest warrants, Myanmar authorities cracked down, arresting key family members and extraditing them to China.
Patriarch Ming Xuechang reportedly committed suicide before capture.
China has treated scam syndicates as a national security threat.
Joint operations with Myanmar and Thailand earlier this year freed more than 7,000 enslaved workers.
Beijing has leaned on regional governments to dismantle centres; in Shan State, Chinese pressure was seen as crucial to an insurgent offensive that toppled Myanmar’s military control over Laukkaing in 2023.
Similar pressure has pushed Thailand to crack down on scam dens along its border, though many networks have since shifted operations to Cambodia.
According to the UN Office on Drugs and Crime, online scam centres across Southeast Asia generate more than $40 billion annually.
These networks run everything from fake investment schemes to romance scams, often targeting victims in China but also across the US, Europe, and the Middle East.
The industry is heavily reliant on trafficked labour, with victims lured by fake job ads and then forcibly confined, beaten, or killed if they disobey.
By sentencing the Ming family ringleaders to death, Beijing is sending a message to other syndicates operating in Southeast Asia: China will pursue, extradite, and punish scam operators with maximum severity.
But experts warn that while the Ming network has been dismantled, the global scam trade has proven adaptable. Many operators are simply relocating to countries where law enforcement is weaker — keeping the multi-billion-dollar “scamdemic” alive.
