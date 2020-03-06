Death toll from outbreak in mainland China 3,042 as of end of Thursday

A medical worker produces traditional Chinese medicine to treat patients infected by the COVID-19 coronavirus at a hospital in Wuhan in China's central Hubei province on March 2, 2020. Image Credit: AFP

Beijing: Mainland China had 143 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infections on Thursday, the country’s National Health Commission said on Friday, up from 139 cases a day earlier.

That brings the total accumulated number of confirmed cases in mainland China so far to 80,552.

The death toll from the outbreak in mainland China was 3,042 as of the end of Thursday, up by 30 from the previous day.