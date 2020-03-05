All of the new deaths occurred in Hubei, epicentre of outbreak

Staff disinfecting the premises after all patients were discharged at a makeshift hospital set up in a sports stadium in Wuhan in China's central Hubei province. Image Credit: AFP

Beijing: Mainland China had 139 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infections on Wednesday, the country’s National Health Commission said on Thursday, up from 119 cases a day earlier.

That brings the total accumulated number of confirmed cases in mainland China so far to 80,409.

The death toll from the outbreak in mainland China had reached 3,012 as of the end of Wednesday, up by 31 from the previous day.