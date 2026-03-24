GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 21°C
PRAYER TIMES
ASIA
ASIA
World /
Asia

China records big rise in bringing patents from universities, research centers to market

University patents drive China's industrial growth

Last updated:
WAM
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, members at the Beijing Aerospace Control Center celebrate after China's Tianwen-1 probe successfully landed on Mars, at the centre in Beijing. File photo dated Saturday, May 15, 2021.
In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, members at the Beijing Aerospace Control Center celebrate after China's Tianwen-1 probe successfully landed on Mars, at the centre in Beijing. File photo dated Saturday, May 15, 2021.
AP

BEIJING: Over the past three years, China has seen a significant rise in the industrialisation of invention patents from its universities and research institutions, according to an official from the nation's top intellectual property regulator.

Hu Wenhui, Deputy Commissioner of the China National Intellectual Property Administration, announced at a news conference on Monday that from 2023 to 2025, about 80,000 patents were successfully brought to market as part of a patent commercialisation initiative.

According to chian daily report, by the end of 2025, the industrialisation rates for invention patents from universities and research institutions reached 10.1% and 17.2%, respectively.

"These figures represent a substantial improvement from before the campaign," Hu noted.

He also highlighted that the commercialisation push has spurred industrial innovation, with many tech-focused small and medium-sized enterprises benefiting from holding high-quality patents.

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Maldives speedboat crash: Indian rally legend dead

Maldives speedboat crash: Indian rally legend dead

2m read
UAE flight status updates for March 22 you must know

UAE flight status updates for March 22 you must know

3m read
The Strait of Hormuz has been effectively closed by Iran in retaliation over the US and Israeli war against it, now entering its fourth week.

Sri Lanka raises fuel prices by 25% as oil prices soar

2m read
A fire at a car parts plant in South Korea on March 20 seriously injured at least 21 people and left 14 others missing, authorities said.

14 killed in South Korea car plant fire

2m read