Vidisha, Madhya Pradesh: Just two weeks after her wedding, a woman from Madhya Pradesh has reportedly eloped with the priest who performed the ceremony.

Reena Bai, 21, hailing from Tori Bagrod village in Vidisha district, was married on May 7 and the rituals were performed by a priest, Vinod Maharaj.

Reena Bai is missing since May 23 and has taken away cash and jewellery with her, relatives say. A case has been filed with the police.