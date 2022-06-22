Kabul: An earthquake struck eastern Afghanistan early Wednesday, has killed at least 255 people and left scores injured, authorities said. The death toll is likely to rise as more than 250 people were injured.
The quake struck about 44 km (27 miles) from the city of Khost, near the Pakistani border, at a depth of 51 km, the US Geological Survey said.
"Strong and long jolts," a resident of the Afghan capital, Kabul, posted on a the website of the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC).
"It was strong," said a resident of the northwestern Pakistani city of Peshawar.
Shaking was felt by about 119 million people in Pakistan, Afghanistan and India, the EMSC said on Twitter.
The state-run Bakhtar news agency reported the details and said rescuers were arriving by helicopter.
"A severe earthquake shook four districts of Paktika province, killing and injuring hundreds of our countrymen and destroying dozens of houses," Bilal Karimi, a deputy spokesman for the Taliban government, wrote on Twitter. "We urge all aid agencies to send teams to the area immediately to prevent further catastrophe."
The head of the Taliban administration's natural disaster ministry, Mohammad Nassim Haqqani, said the majority of deaths were in the province of Paktika, where 100 people were killed and 250 injured.
Another 25 people were killed in Khost and five in Nangarhar province, he said, adding that investigations were being conducted to determine if there were more casualties.
There were no immediate reports of damage or casualties in Pakistan.
Neighbouring Pakistan's Meteorological Department put the earthquake at a magnitude 6.1. Tremors were felt in the Pakistani capital, Islamabad, and elsewhere in the eastern Punjab province.
The European seismological agency, EMSC, said the earthquake's tremors were felt over 500 kilometers (310 miles) by 119 million people across Afghanistan, Pakistan and India.