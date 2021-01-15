1 of 11
At last 26 people have been killed, more than 600 injured and thousands displaced from the series of earthquakes in the past 24 hours.
Image Credit: AP
Residents crowd a road as they attempt to leave Mamuju after a 6.2-magnitude earthquake rocked Indonesia's Sulawesi island.
Image Credit: AFP
Rescuers search for survivors at the Mitra Manakarra hospital in Mamuju city where as many as 20 patients and staff are trapped beneath the rubble after the hospital was flattened when a 6.2-magnitude earthquake rocked Indonesia's Sulawesi island.
Image Credit: AFP
Rescuers remove rubble as they search for survivors at the Mitra Manakarra hospital.
Image Credit: AFP
A damaged car and buildings are seen following an earthquake in Mamuju.
Image Credit: Reuters
Rescuers search for survivors at a collapsed building in Mamuju city. The full extent of the disaster and casualties was not immediately clear.
Image Credit: AFP
Rescuers search for survivors at a collapsed building in Mamuju city.
Image Credit: AFP
Rescuers looking for survivors trapped in a collapsed building in Mamuju, after a 6.2-magnitude earthquake rocked Sulawesi island.
Image Credit: AFP
Members of a search and rescue agency team work after an earthquake, in Mamuju
Image Credit: Reuters
People look at the damaged province's office of governor of West Sulawesi following an earthquake in Mamuju.
Image Credit: Reuters
People look at a damaged hospital building following an earthquake in Mamuju.
Image Credit: Reuters