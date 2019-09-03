40-year-old attacked the children; a motive is yet to be established

Beijing: Police in central China say an attacker killed eight students and injured two others at an elementary school on the first day of the new semester.

The attack occurred around 8am Monday in Chaoyangpo village of Enshi city in Hubei province, Enshi police said in a statement.

The suspect is a 40-year-old man surnamed Yu, who is in custody and being investigated. How the children were attacked was not disclosed. The motive for the attack was unclear.