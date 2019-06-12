The victims were between five years with 10 years old

Photo for illustrative purposes Image Credit: Pixabay

Kathmandu: Four students died when the roof of a school toilet collapsed in Nepal's Darchula district on Tuesday, authorities said on Wednesday.

The incident took place when the roof of the toilet at the Ganesh Secondary School collapsed in Naugadh rural municipality of the district, some 500km west of the capital city, Kathmandu, reported Xinhua news agency.

"We have recovered four bodies of children from the incident site," a police officer said.

