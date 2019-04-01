The fire broke out on steep terrain at an altitude of around 3,800 metres

Beijing: At least 24 people died after firefighters were sent to combat a forest blaze in remote mountains in southwest China at the weekend, state media said Monday.

Hundreds of firefighters were deployed to battle the fire, which broke out on Saturday evening on steep terrain at an altitude of around 3,800 metres, local officials said.

Authorities in Liangshan Autonomous Prefecture said they lost contact with 30 firefighters on Sunday afternoon after a sudden change in wind direction ignited a larger blaze.