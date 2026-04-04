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Eight dead in Afghanistan earthquake

5.9-magnitude tremor hits Hindu Kush, killing 8 in Kabul home collapse

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Eight dead in Afghanistan earthquake

KABUL: Eight people were killed and a child was injured after a 5.9-magnitude earthquake struck parts of Afghanistan.

The Afghan Disaster Management Authority stated that the victims died when their home collapsed in the capital, Kabul.

The authority noted that residents in several regions felt the tremors, though no further casualties have been reported so far.

The German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) previously announced that the earthquake's epicentre was in the Hindu Kush region.

Strong aftershocks were also felt by residents in Islamabad and New Delhi.

According to initial seismic data, the moderate earthquake measuring 5.9 magnitude struck the Afghanistan–Tajikistan border region, with tremors felt across parts of Jammu and Kashmir, causing panic among residents.

The earthquake occurred at a depth of 150km, with the epicentre located at 36.398 degrees North latitude and 70.878 degrees East longitude in the Afghanistan region.

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