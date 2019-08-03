At least 113 houses and buildings were damaged and 1,050 people fled to temporary shelters

People stand outside a shopping mall following an earthquake in Jakarta, Indonesia, Friday, Aug. 2, 2019. A strong earthquake struck off the coast of Indonesia's Java island on Friday, swaying buildings as far away as the capital and prompting national authorities to urge those in coastal areas to head to higher ground in case of a tsunami. Image Credit: AP

Jakarta: Indonesian authorities say one person has died of a heart attack and more 100 houses are damaged after a 6.8 magnitude earthquake hit off Java island, swaying buildings as far away as the capital.

The US Geological Survey says Friday night's quake was centered 151 kilometers (94 miles) from Banten province off the island's southwest coast.

The National Disaster Mitigation Agency said Saturday that a woman died of a heart attack while fleeing to safety in Pecangsari, the village closest to the epicenter. Four people have been injured.