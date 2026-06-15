Zelensky says offered to meet Putin in US during call with Trump

Ukrainian leader says US venue could make it harder for Putin to refuse talks
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky offered to meet Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in the United States during a phone call with President Donald Trump, Zelensky said on Monday.
"Yesterday (Sunday), we discussed with President Trump that such a meeting could be organised in the US, in a format where Putin would find it much harder to refuse," Zelensky said in a video address posted on X.
"We will see what comes of it," he added.