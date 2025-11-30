The warning comes after US aviation authorities urged airlines to exercise heightened caution near Venezuelan airspace, prompting several major carriers to halt flights. In retaliation, the Maduro government banned those airlines, accusing them of participating in “state terrorism.”

The Venezuelan foreign ministry described Trump’s latest remarks as “extravagant, illegal, and unjustified,” warning that the airspace disruption could also halt repatriation flights of Venezuelan migrants from the United States — a programme heavily promoted by the Trump administration. Meanwhile, Venezuela’s military carried out coastal exercises, showcasing antiaircraft systems and heavy artillery on state television.

While Trump has not explicitly threatened military force to remove Maduro, he has repeatedly pledged to stop Venezuelan drug trafficking “by land,” hinting that new operations could begin “very soon.” For months, the United States has expanded its naval and aerial presence around Venezuela, moving the world’s largest aircraft carrier to the Caribbean and conducting frequent fighter-jet and bomber flights off Venezuela’s coast.

Reports have also emerged of a recent phone call between Trump and Maduro, including possible discussions on a future meeting and even conditions for amnesty if the Venezuelan leader were to step down. The developments have triggered concern in Washington, where lawmakers from both parties warn the president against launching military action without congressional approval.

