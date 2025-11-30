Trump’s threats, and tense US buildup spark fears crisis could spill into open conflict
Dubai: US President Donald Trump sharply escalated tensions with Venezuela on Saturday, issuing a stark warning that the country’s airspace should now be considered “closed.”
The declaration — delivered in an all-caps social media post addressed to “Airlines, Pilots, Drug Dealers, and Human Traffickers” — has intensified fears that Washington may be preparing for a military operation inside Venezuelan territory.
Caracas swiftly condemned the move, calling it a “colonialist threat” and accusing Washington of using aviation advisories and military deployments to build pressure for the removal of President Nicolás Maduro.
That the airspace above and around Venezuela should be treated as “closed in its entirety.”
What this implies in practice:
Airlines may reroute or halt flights to avoid entering or approaching Venezuelan airspace.
Carriers fear accidental engagement due to heightened US military activity in the region.
Venezuela may treat airspace breaches as hostile, raising the risk of miscalculation.
Repatriation flights of Venezuelan migrants could stop, affecting families and legal processes.
Commercial cargo routes may be disrupted, impacting supplies and humanitarian flows.
Signals a possible precursor to military action, as airspace restrictions are often imposed before operations.
Diplomatic fallout intensifies, with Venezuela calling it a violation of sovereignty.
In short: It increases the risk, disrupts aviation, and signals that Washington may be preparing for something bigger.
The warning comes after US aviation authorities urged airlines to exercise heightened caution near Venezuelan airspace, prompting several major carriers to halt flights. In retaliation, the Maduro government banned those airlines, accusing them of participating in “state terrorism.”
The Venezuelan foreign ministry described Trump’s latest remarks as “extravagant, illegal, and unjustified,” warning that the airspace disruption could also halt repatriation flights of Venezuelan migrants from the United States — a programme heavily promoted by the Trump administration. Meanwhile, Venezuela’s military carried out coastal exercises, showcasing antiaircraft systems and heavy artillery on state television.
While Trump has not explicitly threatened military force to remove Maduro, he has repeatedly pledged to stop Venezuelan drug trafficking “by land,” hinting that new operations could begin “very soon.” For months, the United States has expanded its naval and aerial presence around Venezuela, moving the world’s largest aircraft carrier to the Caribbean and conducting frequent fighter-jet and bomber flights off Venezuela’s coast.
Reports have also emerged of a recent phone call between Trump and Maduro, including possible discussions on a future meeting and even conditions for amnesty if the Venezuelan leader were to step down. The developments have triggered concern in Washington, where lawmakers from both parties warn the president against launching military action without congressional approval.
Trump’s announcement that Venezuelan airspace should be treated as “closed” marks the sharpest US warning yet. It follows:
months of US strikes on alleged drug-running boats
increasing US military presence in the Caribbean
aviation warnings that prompted airlines to suspend flights
retaliatory bans issued by Venezuela
Caracas sees these moves as groundwork for regime change.
Washington accuses Maduro’s government of:
enabling large-scale drug trafficking
supporting groups designated as terrorist organisations
undermining democracy through fraudulent elections
presiding over one of the world’s worst humanitarian collapses
The US argues that Venezuela has become a security threat in the region.
Several signals point to a possible military operation:
Trump said efforts to halt drug trafficking “by land” will begin “very soon.”
US naval power — including the world’s largest aircraft carrier — has moved close to Venezuela.
Fighter jets and bombers have conducted repeated flights near Venezuelan territory.
However, any operation risks major regional instability.
Venezuela calls the US actions:
illegal
colonialist
aimed at overthrowing a sovereign government
It also warns that US actions could disrupt migrant repatriation programmes and worsen humanitarian conditions.
Democrats and several Republicans are angry that:
Trump has not sought authorization for potential military action
alleged unlawful US strikes on drug boats remain under investigation
There is rising concern that the US could slide into a foreign conflict without proper oversight.
Regional stability — an intervention could trigger migration surges or internal conflict.
Humanitarian conditions — Venezuela is already in deep crisis.
US credibility — questions over legality and evidence surrounding anti-trafficking strikes.
Maduro’s future — reports suggest talks about amnesty or a negotiated exit.
2024
May 2024 – Nicolás Maduro claims re-election in a vote widely rejected as fraudulent.
Mid–2024 – US escalates sanctions and increases pressure on Caracas.
Late 2024 – Allegations grow about Venezuelan military involvement in drug trafficking.
Early 2025
Jan–Apr 2025 – US intelligence asserts links between Venezuelan officials and groups designated as terrorist organisations.
May 2025 – US begins more aggressive maritime surveillance in the Caribbean.
Jun–Jul 2025 – First reports emerge of US strikes on suspected drug-running boats.
August 2025
US military presence increases, with naval assets moving closer to Venezuelan waters.
Fighter jets and bombers begin regular flights off the Venezuelan coast.
September 2025
Deadly maritime strike by the US on an alleged drug boat.
Reports emerge of a second missile fired at survivors, triggering legal concerns and congressional scrutiny.
October 2025
US labels the Cartel de los Soles a terrorist organisation, heightening tensions.
Venezuela denounces the move as a pretext for intervention.
November 2025
US aviation regulators warn airlines to use caution near Venezuela.
Multiple carriers suspend flights.
Venezuela retaliates, banning the airlines and accusing them of taking part in “state terrorism.”
Trump hints at action “by land” to stop drug trafficking, sparking speculation of a ground operation.
Late November – Reports surface of Trump–Maduro phone calls discussing a possible meeting and amnesty options.
Nov 29 – Trump declares Venezuelan airspace “closed in its entirety.”
Venezuela calls the move illegal, colonialist, and dangerous.
Venezuelan military launches coastal defence drills.
Bipartisan anger grows in US Congress over the absence of war authorisation.
