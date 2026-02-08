‘We will pay, return our mother’: US news anchor Savannah Guthrie appeals to kidnappers

Authorities say Nancy Guthrie was taken from her Tucson home; no suspects identified
US news anchor Savannah Guthrie told the potential kidnappers of her mother, Nancy Guthrie, on Saturday that the family is prepared to pay for her safe return, as the search for the 84-year-old Arizona resident entered its seventh day.
"We received your message, and we understand. We beg you now to return our mother to us so that we can celebrate with her," she said in a video posted on social media, flanked by her siblings. "This is the only way we will have peace. This is very valuable to us, and we will pay."
The "Today" show host’s appeal followed a message sent to Tucson-based KOLD TV on Friday afternoon, according to Kevin Smith, a spokesperson for the FBI office in Phoenix.
KOLD confirmed it received an email related to the case but declined to share details as the FBI conducted its review. At least one ransom letter reportedly made monetary demands and included deadlines for Thursday evening and the following Monday.
Saturday’s video marked the third plea this week asking for the mother’s safe return.
Authorities believe Nancy Guthrie was taken against her will from her home just outside Tucson last weekend. DNA tests showed blood on her front porch matched hers, Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos said.
Officials have not identified any suspects. A camera at the home failed to capture useful images on the day she disappeared. Investigators also noted the doorbell camera was disconnected early Sunday, and while software recorded some movement, no images could be recovered due to an inactive subscription.
"It is concerning, it's actually almost disappointing, because you've got your hopes up," Nanos told the AP.
President Donald Trump, speaking aboard Air Force One, said the investigation was progressing. "We have some clues that I think are very strong," he said.
Investigators returned to Nancy Guthrie's neighborhood on Friday. Access to the road in front of her home was restricted to allow searches. Neighborhood association officials thanked residents for cooperating, sharing camera footage, and allowing searches.
Sheriff Nanos said authorities have not given up on recovering any lost footage and that the FBI is handling the review of ransom letters.
Concern for Nancy Guthrie’s health is growing, as she requires daily medication and has a pacemaker, high blood pressure, and other heart issues.
"Her conditions, I would imagine, are worsening day by day," Nanos said.
Disappearance: Nancy Guthrie was last seen Jan. 31 at 9:48 p.m. after dinner with family. She missed church the next day, prompting her family to report her missing.
Evidence: DNA tests confirmed blood on her porch matched her. Investigators found doorbell camera issues, making it difficult to retrieve footage.
Ransom notes: Several media outlets received alleged ransom letters, with at least one demanding money and mentioning a floodlight and an Apple watch. Investigators are reviewing authenticity.
Family appeals: Savannah Guthrie posted multiple video messages pleading for proof that her mother is alive. She described Nancy as "kind, faithful, loyal, fiercely loving," and vowed the family would not rest until reunited.
FBI reward and Trump involvement: The FBI has offered a $50,000 reward. Trump spoke to Savannah Guthrie and directed federal authorities to assist.
The kidnapping has captured nationwide attention. Previous high-profile abductions in the U.S. include the son of Frank Sinatra, the granddaughter of William Randolph Hearst, and the 9-year-old girl linked to the AMBER Alert.
