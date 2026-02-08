GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 21°C
PRAYER TIMES
WORLD
WORLD
World /
Americas
UPDATE

‘We will pay, return our mother’: US news anchor Savannah Guthrie appeals to kidnappers

Authorities say Nancy Guthrie was taken from her Tucson home; no suspects identified

Last updated:
AP
3 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Savannah Guthrie speaks onstage during Savannah Guthrie in Conversation with Hoda Kotb: Reflections on Faith at 92NY on February 22, 2024 in New York City.
Savannah Guthrie speaks onstage during Savannah Guthrie in Conversation with Hoda Kotb: Reflections on Faith at 92NY on February 22, 2024 in New York City.
AFP

US news anchor Savannah Guthrie told the potential kidnappers of her mother, Nancy Guthrie, on Saturday that the family is prepared to pay for her safe return, as the search for the 84-year-old Arizona resident entered its seventh day.

"We received your message, and we understand. We beg you now to return our mother to us so that we can celebrate with her," she said in a video posted on social media, flanked by her siblings. "This is the only way we will have peace. This is very valuable to us, and we will pay."

The "Today" show host’s appeal followed a message sent to Tucson-based KOLD TV on Friday afternoon, according to Kevin Smith, a spokesperson for the FBI office in Phoenix.

KOLD confirmed it received an email related to the case but declined to share details as the FBI conducted its review. At least one ransom letter reportedly made monetary demands and included deadlines for Thursday evening and the following Monday.

Saturday’s video marked the third plea this week asking for the mother’s safe return. 

No suspects yet

Authorities believe Nancy Guthrie was taken against her will from her home just outside Tucson last weekend. DNA tests showed blood on her front porch matched hers, Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos said.

Officials have not identified any suspects. A camera at the home failed to capture useful images on the day she disappeared. Investigators also noted the doorbell camera was disconnected early Sunday, and while software recorded some movement, no images could be recovered due to an inactive subscription.

"It is concerning, it's actually almost disappointing, because you've got your hopes up," Nanos told the AP.

President Donald Trump, speaking aboard Air Force One, said the investigation was progressing. "We have some clues that I think are very strong," he said.

Investigators return to scene

Investigators returned to Nancy Guthrie's neighborhood on Friday. Access to the road in front of her home was restricted to allow searches. Neighborhood association officials thanked residents for cooperating, sharing camera footage, and allowing searches.

Sheriff Nanos said authorities have not given up on recovering any lost footage and that the FBI is handling the review of ransom letters.

Concern for Nancy Guthrie’s health is growing, as she requires daily medication and has a pacemaker, high blood pressure, and other heart issues.

"Her conditions, I would imagine, are worsening day by day," Nanos said.

What to know about the case

  • Disappearance: Nancy Guthrie was last seen Jan. 31 at 9:48 p.m. after dinner with family. She missed church the next day, prompting her family to report her missing.

  • Evidence: DNA tests confirmed blood on her porch matched her. Investigators found doorbell camera issues, making it difficult to retrieve footage.

  • Ransom notes: Several media outlets received alleged ransom letters, with at least one demanding money and mentioning a floodlight and an Apple watch. Investigators are reviewing authenticity.

  • Family appeals: Savannah Guthrie posted multiple video messages pleading for proof that her mother is alive. She described Nancy as "kind, faithful, loyal, fiercely loving," and vowed the family would not rest until reunited.

  • FBI reward and Trump involvement: The FBI has offered a $50,000 reward. Trump spoke to Savannah Guthrie and directed federal authorities to assist.

Public Attention

The kidnapping has captured nationwide attention. Previous high-profile abductions in the U.S. include the son of Frank Sinatra, the granddaughter of William Randolph Hearst, and the 9-year-old girl linked to the AMBER Alert.

Related Topics:
crimeAmerica

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

NBC anchor Savannah Guthrie’s 84-year-old mother, Nancy (right), is "missing", believed to have been "abducted". The FBI is now involved after police said what they found at the scene is "very concerning".

Family pleads for proof of life in Guthrie case

4m read
NBC anchor Savannah Guthrie’s 84-year-old mother, Nancy (right), is "missing", believed to have been "abducted". The FBI is now involved after police said what they found at the scene is "very concerning".

Top US news anchor's mum, 84, likely 'abducted': FBI

2m read
Luigi Mangione appears in Manhattan Criminal Court for an evidence hearing, Dec. 18, 2025, in New York.

Man posing as FBI agent tries to free Luigi Mangione

3m read
FILE - Police officers patrol the King's Cross train station, in London, Monday, Nov. 3, 2025.

UK plans to create British FBI to tackle fraud, terror

1m read