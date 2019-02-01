Climatologist Mark Seeley from the University of Minnesota explained the phenomenon in a 2011 article on livescience.com. He explained: “..cold air is very dense, and this makes its capacity to hold water vapour molecules very low. There is just fundamentally less space for the vapour molecules. So when you throw boiling water up, suddenly the [cold] air has more water vapour than ca hold. So the vapour precipitates out by clinging to microscopic particles in the air, such as sodium or calcium, and forms crystals. This is just what goes into the formation of snowflakes.”