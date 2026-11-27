Storms disrupt rail and air travel, leaving thousands stranded across the US
Heavy rain, strong winds and flooding battered parts of the US on Thanksgiving, disrupting holiday travel, flooding communities and leaving nearly a million homes and businesses without electricity.
More than 900,000 homes and businesses were without power on Thursday evening, mostly in East Coast states, according to outage tracking website PowerOutage.us.
The storms also disrupted air travel, with more than 2,200 flights to or from US destinations delayed and over 400 cancelled, according to flight tracking service FlightAware.
Macy’s postponed its annual Thanksgiving Day Parade until Saturday over concerns about strong winds and the safety of its giant balloons as they passed through Manhattan’s skyscraper-lined streets.
Torrential rain, strong winds and flooding hit parts of the East Coast, prompting states of emergency in New Jersey and parts of New York.
The National Weather Service issued wind advisories stretching from northern Georgia to much of the mid-Atlantic and southern New England.
New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani said two people were rescued from their cars because of flooding on Thursday morning. Similar water rescues were reported in other coastal communities.
"There is no destination worth your safety," Mamdani said.
Flooding affected areas from North Carolina to New Jersey as high tides combined with heavy rain. Roads were closed, while emergency crews rescued motorists stranded in floodwaters.
Avalon, New Jersey, experienced some of the worst flooding in its history, according to borough Business Administrator Scott J. Wahl.
"Not quite Hurricane Sandy," Wahl said, referring to the devastating storm that remains a benchmark for the coastal community.
Floodwaters carried debris onto roads. Several drivers who bypassed barricades and entered flooded areas had to be rescued, although no injuries were reported, Wahl said.
Lance Miller, 54, said floodwaters in his Ocean City, New Jersey, neighbourhood had reached about a foot deep. Driving to the nearest supermarket would probably "destroy your car", he said.
Miller planned to stay indoors and celebrate Thanksgiving with his wife and daughter. However, some of his friends had experienced flooding inside their homes.
The Margate City Fire Department near Atlantic City shared footage on Facebook showing water pouring through streets even before the heaviest rain began.
A firefighter said the tide was coming in rapidly, despite being an hour away from its peak. Water was approaching homes, while businesses piled sandbags outside their premises.
Several highways and bridges were temporarily closed because of the weather.
The nearly 18-mile (29-kilometre) Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel in southern Virginia was closed for several hours on Thursday morning because of strong winds.
NC 12, the only highway connecting Hatteras Island in North Carolina's Outer Banks to the mainland, was closed after seawater breached the dunes and covered the road.
In Maryland, nearly two million water customers in Montgomery and Prince George's counties were asked to conserve water because of intermittent power disruptions linked to the storm.
The storms also triggered several brief tornado warnings on Thursday, including a rare tornado southeast of Seattle, Washington.
US President Donald Trump signed a disaster declaration for Florida on Thursday following earlier flooding that damaged hundreds of homes and required water rescues.
Trump had approved funding earlier in the week and met local officials at his home in West Palm Beach on Thanksgiving for a small signing ceremony.
Asked about possible federal assistance for communities affected by Thursday's East Coast storms, Trump said: "Well, we're going to look at that. We have some requests from others."
While the East Coast dealt with rain and flooding, parts of Illinois and Missouri experienced heavy snowfall.
St Louis recorded 7.3 inches (18.5 centimetres) of snow, while Ste Genevieve, Missouri, received 14 inches.
In Wentzville, Missouri, the roof of an ice arena that hosts hockey and other skating activities collapsed at around 3am, according to the city. The facility was empty at the time.
On the West Coast, strong winds and high-tide-driven waves caused flooding along parts of the Pacific coastline on Thursday. The National Weather Service said the conditions were expected to continue into Friday.
Record tides along the California coast prompted evacuations in areas stretching from Humboldt County in the north to Ventura County near Los Angeles.
The so-called king tides were also surging along the West Coast.
Footage showed a powerful wave tearing down part of the Pacifica Pier in California on Wednesday and sending it into the ocean. Officials had closed the L-shaped pier during the summer after identifying cracks.
The storms also disrupted rail services in California.
Amtrak's Pacific Surfliner announced more than a dozen itinerary changes on social media on Thursday morning.
The operator initially said trains could not run through San Clemente because of track damage. It also suspended services between Irvine and Oceanside following washouts caused by high-tide conditions.
Further service suspensions affected routes from San Diego north to Oceanside and towards Los Angeles International Airport.