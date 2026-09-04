US says it will break ground soon on Trump arch

An image of President Donald Trump's proposed triumphal arch to commemorate the country's 250th anniversary is displayed during a public meeting of the Commission of Fine Arts at the National Building Museum on April 16, 2026 in Washington, DC. The Commission of Fine Arts voted unanimously to move forward with a proposed 250-foot arch informally dubbed the "Arc de Trump" that would sit in a roundabout near Memorial Bridge on the Arlington, Virginia side of the Potomac River between Arlington Cemetery and the Lincoln Memorial. AFP