San Antonio: A 21-year-old man prosecutors say was in the United States illegally has been sentenced to life imprisonment for killing a San Antonio college student and burning his body.

A state district judge in San Antonio sentenced Ernesto Esquivel Garcia on Friday for the June 2018 death of 20-year-old Northwest Vista College student Jared Vargas.

Bexar (BAYR) County District Attorney Joe Gonzales says Garcia won't be eligible for parole for 30 years. Gonzales says Garcia will be deported once he's released from prison.