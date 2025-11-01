US, India sign 10-year defence pact to boost Indo-Pacific security

New defence framework deepens military, tech, intelligence cooperation amid China tensions
Dubai: The US and India on Friday signed a new 10-year defence framework aimed at expanding military collaboration, enhancing information sharing, and bolstering regional stability across the Indo-Pacific, as both nations reaffirmed their long-term strategic alignment amid rising geopolitical tensions, Reuters reported.
US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth and Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh announced the agreement during a joint press conference on the sidelines of the ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Meeting in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.
Titled the Framework for the US-India Major Defence Partnership, the pact replaces the 2015 arrangement and sets out a roadmap for cooperation in areas including maritime security, defence technology, space, and cyber capabilities. It also aims to streamline defence trade and industrial collaboration between the two countries.
“This is a significant step for our two militaries,” Hegseth said. “It provides a roadmap for deeper and even more meaningful collaboration. Our partnership is built on mutual trust, shared values, and a common vision for a secure and prosperous Indo-Pacific.”
The defence secretary said the agreement as “a cornerstone of regional stability and deterrence,” underscoring Washington’s long-term commitment to its partnerships in Asia amid growing concerns over China’s military expansion and influence in the region.
Singh hailed the framework as the beginning of “a new chapter” in defence relations, saying it “reflects the growing strategic convergence between India and the United States.”
He added, “Our partnership will remain a major pillar of bilateral relations and is essential for maintaining peace and security in the Indo-Pacific.”
The pact follows Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Washington earlier this year and his meeting with US President Donald Trump, where both leaders pledged to strengthen cooperation in defence and economic sectors.
Despite periodic strains, including trade frictions and differences over New Delhi’s purchases of Russian oil and defence systems, the agreement signals a mutual desire to reinforce military and technological ties.
The United States has been steadily expanding its defence footprint in Asia, while India, now the world’s fifth-largest economy, seeks to balance its traditional alliances with new partnerships that reinforce its strategic autonomy.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox