Armenian President Armen Sarkisian, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Catholicos Garegin II, the head of the Armenian Apostolic Church, and other officials attend a ceremony commemorating the 104th anniversary of the massacre of 1.5 million of Armenians by Ottoman forces in 1915, at the Tsitsernakaberd memorial in Yerevan. Image Credit: AFP

Washington: The US House of Representatives took the historic step Tuesday of passing a resolution officially recognizing the “Armenian genocide,” a move sure to anger Turkey amid already-heightened tensions with Washington.

Cheers and applause erupted when the chamber voted 405 to 11 in support of the resolution “affirming the United States record on the Armenian Genocide,” a first for the US Congress where similar measures have been introduced but never reached the floor for a vote.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she was honored to join her colleagues “in solemn remembrance of one of the great atrocities of the 20th century: the systematic murder of more than 1.5 million Armenian men, women and children by the Ottoman Empire.”