WASHINGTON: The US government has not reached a final conclusion over the killing of Jamal Khashoggi, the State Department said Saturday.
"Recent reports indicating that the US government has made a final conclusion are inaccurate," State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert said in a statement.
"There remain numerous unanswered questions with respect to the murder of Mr. Khashoggi. The State Department will continue to seek all relevant facts," she said.
"In the meantime, we will continue to consult Congress, and work with other nations to hold accountable those involved in the killing of Jamal Khashoggi."
She added that Washington had already taken "decisive measures" against individuals, including visa and sanctions actions.
"We will continue to explore additional measures to hold those accountable who planned, led and were connected to the murder. And, we will do that while maintaining the important strategic relationship between the United States and Saudi Arabia."
Khashoggi, a Washinton Post columnist, had gone to the consulate to obtain documents necessary to marry his Turkish fiancee.